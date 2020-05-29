Rodolfo Garcia Sr.
Rodolfo Garcia Sr.
Rodolfo Garcia Sr., 76, of Fort Smith died Thursday, May 28, 2020.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at Fentress Mortuary Chapel with burial at Oak Cemetery.
He is survived by two sons, Rodolfo Garcia Jr. and Julio Garcia; three sisters, Teresa, Lucha and Licha Garcia; two brothers, Gildardo and Jesus Garcia; and two grandchildren.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

Published in Times Record from May 29 to May 31, 2020.
