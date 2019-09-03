|
Roger Armer
Roger Wayne Armer, 62, of Vian died Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, in Gore.
Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Harvestime Church in Blackgum, Okla., with burial at Box Cemetery in Vian under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Sallisaw.
He is survived by a daughter, Jaime Sizemore of Fort Smith; a son, Justin Armer of Sallisaw; his mother, Essie Armer of Vian; a sister, Sandy Clopton of Vian; four brothers, Johnny, Darrell, Eddie and Gary Armer, all of Vian; and a grandchild.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on Sept. 4, 2019