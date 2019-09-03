Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Roger Armer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roger Armer

Send Flowers
Roger Armer Obituary
Roger Armer
Roger Wayne Armer, 62, of Vian died Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, in Gore.
Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Harvestime Church in Blackgum, Okla., with burial at Box Cemetery in Vian under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Sallisaw.
He is survived by a daughter, Jaime Sizemore of Fort Smith; a son, Justin Armer of Sallisaw; his mother, Essie Armer of Vian; a sister, Sandy Clopton of Vian; four brothers, Johnny, Darrell, Eddie and Gary Armer, all of Vian; and a grandchild.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on Sept. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roger's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.