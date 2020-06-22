Roger Hall

Roger Craig Hall, 69, left this Earth in search of peace on Friday, June 19, 2020. He was born April 5, 1951. Roger graduated from Northside High School and attended Westark Community College and the University of Arkansas before beginning a lifelong career with Union Pacific Railroad.

With a passion for anything with wheels, he could often be seen doting on a bicycle, motorcycle, lawnmower, his mint '95 Chevy pickup or just about anything that allowed some good old-fashioned tinkering.

An avid cyclist, Roger trekked the streets of Fort Smith and beyond for years, a familiar face to many. Always a kind word, a wave or a smile, a newspaper brought to your porch or just a shared stretch of roadway, Roger was a quiet icon subtly touching lives wherever he went. Dubbed a "Luddite" by a friend, he loved the simple life, frugal and practical to the end. He was a remarkable, gentle soul, painstakingly caring for his aging mother following his retirement, inspiring the best in those that watched his unfailing example of devotion.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Hardy and Elaine Hall.

He is survived by a brother, David Hall of Yukon, Okla.; two nephews, Jerrod and Chad Hall; and a niece, Laura Hewitt.

In keeping with Roger's wishes, plans will be made to invite those who knew and loved him to join a memorial event in the near future. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.

Memorials may be made to Arkansas Colleges of Health Education Celebration Park, P.O. Box 10366, Fort Smith, AR 72917.



