Roger Hall

A memorial event is planned for Roger Hall at The Bakery, formerly the Shipley Bakery building, on Saturday, July 18 from 6-9 p.m. Friends and family are invited to join for a time of remembering our gentle "trekker" and the many facets of his journey.

Roger, best known as an avid cyclist, was a Northside High School graduate, attended Westark Community College, was a former area athlete, motorcycle enthusiast and retired from a career with the railroad. Guests may bring folding chairs to enhance social distancing in the open air patio venue, or mingle among others as we reminisce and remember his kind nature, quiet presence and unyielding devotion to the simple things in life.

Information submitted by Lewis Funeral Chapel.



