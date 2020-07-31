Roger Jones II

Roger Allan Jones II, age 39, beloved son, brother and father, went to his heavenly home on Tuesday, June 28, 2020. Roger was born Sept. 2, 1980, in Fort Smith.

Roger's love for life came through in everything he did. He was a great friend and a fun person with the most infectious laugh. He very much enjoyed spending time with his kids and taking them fishing. He was an avid Razorbacks fan, outdoor sportsman and music lover. Music was a big part of Roger's life; he enjoyed all genres and loved to sing and perform. Roger will always be in our hearts.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Eddie Schalski and Howard and Ruth Jones.

He is survived by his parents, Roger and Sandra Jones; a brother, Brock Jones; a daughter, Schyler Arianna Jones, age 9; a son, Cash Presley Jones, age 3; his maternal grandmother, Georgia Schalski; and his aunts, uncles, loving cousins, nieces, a nephew and many very close friends.

Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 3 at Lewis Funeral Chapel with interment at Slaytonville Cemetery.

Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. Sunday at Lewis Funeral Chapel, 4817 Kelley Highway, Fort Smith.

Pallbearers will be Brock Jones, Doug Martindale, Lee Yandell, Brock Reather, Damon Shores and Paul Etzkorn.



