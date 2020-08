Or Copy this URL to Share

Roger Reeder

Roger Reeder, 70, of Sallisaw died Aug. 6, 2020, in Tahlequah, Okla.

Memorial service will be held at a later date. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Service.

He is survived by a daughter, Amy Cooper; two sons, Stephen and Ross Reeder; a stepdaughter, Meredith Farris; two stepsons, Matthew and James Farris; a brother, Jerry Reeder; 11 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.



