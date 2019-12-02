|
|
Roger Sharp
Roger F. Sharp, 73, of Huntington passed away Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at his home. He was a retired supervisor from Ada Resources and a U.S. Army veteran.
He is survived by his wife, Betty Sharp; two sons, Ron Sharp and wife Jana of Gravette and David Sharp and wife Beth of Hartford; two daughters, Terrie Anhalt of Fort Smith and Tina McCaleb and spouse Melinda of Fayette, Ala.; two brothers, Lindell Sharp of Midland and Troy Sharp of Huntington; two sisters, Shirley Welch of Witcherville and Sharon Shelton of El Dorado; eight grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.
Memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, at McConnell Funeral Home Chapel in Greenwood.
To sign his online guestbook, please visit www.mcconnellfh.com.
Published in Times Record on Dec. 3, 2019