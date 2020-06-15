Roger Zimmerman
Roger John Zimmerman, 80, of Booneville went to be with the Lord on June 3, 2020. He was born May 19, 1940, near Lehr, N.D., to John and Esther (Herr) Zimmerman. Roger grew up on a farm and graduated from Wishek High School in 1958. In 1966, he moved to Fort Smith, where he met his wife of 22 years, Pearl Pendergraft. He was employed with Coleman-Sierra Manufacturing at the time of his retirement in 2002.
Roger will be best remembered for his love for the Lord, love for his family, his wittiness, always knowing the weather across the country and loving to watch politics on TV. He will truly be missed.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Pearl; his parents; two stepsons, James and Kevin; two stepdaughters, Joan and Gwen; a brother-in-law, Jacob "Jack" Schauer; and his companion of many years, Corrine Dingler.
He is survived by a stepdaughter, Susan VanWinterswyk of Shreveport, La.; three sisters, Nancy Schauer of Mesa, Ariz., Rachel Messmer (Paul) of Carrington, N.D., Vanessa Englebrecht (John) of Jamestown, N.D.; 11 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 15 at Calvary Baptist Church in Carrington. Burial will be at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Jamestown.
Arrangements are under the direction of Roberts Funeral Home.
Online obituary is available at www.robertsfh.com.

Published in Times Record from Jun. 15 to Jun. 21, 2020.
