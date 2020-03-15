Home

Ocker-Putnam Funeral Home
700 Jefferson St
Van Buren, AR 72956
(479) 474-2523
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Ocker-Putnam Funeral Home
700 Jefferson St
Van Buren, AR 72956
View Map
Graveside service
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
1:00 PM
U.S. National Cemetery
Fort Smith, AR
View Map
Rogers Belt


1949 - 2020
Rogers Belt Obituary
Rogers Belt
Rogers Lee Belt, 70, of Alma passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020, at his home. He was born In Van Buren to the late Barret and Elizabeth (Cherniss) Belt. He was a U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War and worked 30 years for Fort Smith Rim and Bow.
He is survived by a son, Michael Belt; three grandchildren, Summer, Caleb and Dorothy; a great-grandchild; two nephews, Daniel France and wife Melissa and Christopher Beckham, both of Alma; two great-nephews, Cody and Brison France, both of Alma; a great-niece, Ariel McLemore of Alma; and a sister, Dianne of Alma.
Graveside service with military honors will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 17 at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
The family will visit with friends from 5-7 p.m. Monday at Ocker Funeral Home, 700 Jefferson St., Van Buren.
Pallbearers will be Daniel France, Melissa France, Christopher Beckham and Melissa H. Beckham.
Online tributes may be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 16, 2020
