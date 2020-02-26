|
Roland Dobbs
Roland Wayne Dobbs, 68, of Clarksville died Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, in Fort Smith.
Memorial service will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Hartman Methodist Church in Hartman with private burial at Hartman Cemetery under the direction of Hardwicke Funeral Home in Clarksville.
He is survived by his wife, Darlene; a daughter, Melissa Patton of Lamar; a son, Michael Dobbs of Ozone; two sisters, Mary Ann Tucker of Little Rock and Denise Smith of Clarksville; and two grandchildren.
Visitation will follow the service.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 27, 2020