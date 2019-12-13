|
|
|
Ron Cheney
Ron E. Cheney, 73, of Sallisaw died Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in Sallisaw.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Agent Mallory Martin Funeral Home in Sallisaw.
He is survived by his wife, Sheila; two daughters, Dawn Norman of Rio Verde, Ariz., and Tammy Cary of Darren, Wis.; two sons, James and Keith Cheney , both of Sallisaw; 11 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on Dec. 15, 2019