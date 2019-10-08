|
Ronald Aary
Ronald Joe Aary, 64, of Fort Smith passed from this life Oct. 6, 2019, in Fort Smith. He was born March 2, 1955, in Poteau to the late Earskin Aary and Audine Woods. Ronnie worked as a lineman and a heavy equipment operator for the cable company. His passion was antique cars and he had restored many.
Ronnie is survived by three brothers, Tom Aary and his wife Louise, Leon Aary and his wife Beverly and John Woods and his wife Sherry; a sister, Tracy Jenkins and her husband Mac; a stepbrother, Charlie Woods; a sister-in-law, Kathy Aary; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and three brothers, Bill, Jim and Mike Aary.
The family will greet friends 2-4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at Edwards Funeral Home Chapel. Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
To leave an online memory, visit www.edwardsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Oct. 9, 2019