Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edwards Funeral Home
201 North 12th Street
Fort Smith, AR 72901
(479) 782-8203
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Edwards Funeral Home
201 North 12th Street
Fort Smith, AR 72901
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Aary
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald Aary


1955 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ronald Aary Obituary
Ronald Aary
Ronald Joe Aary, 64, of Fort Smith passed from this life Oct. 6, 2019, in Fort Smith. He was born March 2, 1955, in Poteau to the late Earskin Aary and Audine Woods. Ronnie worked as a lineman and a heavy equipment operator for the cable company. His passion was antique cars and he had restored many.
Ronnie is survived by three brothers, Tom Aary and his wife Louise, Leon Aary and his wife Beverly and John Woods and his wife Sherry; a sister, Tracy Jenkins and her husband Mac; a stepbrother, Charlie Woods; a sister-in-law, Kathy Aary; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and three brothers, Bill, Jim and Mike Aary.
The family will greet friends 2-4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at Edwards Funeral Home Chapel. Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
To leave an online memory, visit www.edwardsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Oct. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now