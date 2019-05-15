Home

Evans & Miller Funeral Homes
411 Dewey
Poteau, OK 74953
(918) 647-2238
Visitation
Sunday, May 19, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Evans & Miller Funeral Homes
411 Dewey
Poteau, OK 74953
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, May 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Evans & Miller Funeral Homes
411 Dewey
Poteau, OK 74953
View Map
Ronald Akers
Ronald Dee Akers, 81, of Poteau died Tuesday, May 14, 2019, in Van Buren.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Monday at Evans Chapel of Memories in Poteau with burial at Oakland Cemetery in Poteau.
He is survived by his wife, Shirley; a daughter, Sherry Veercamp of Wister; a son, Steven Akers of Poteau; four brothers, Glenn Akers of Glenpool, Okla., Doyle Akers of Fanshawe, Lanney Akers of Wister and Don Akers of Spiro; five grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on May 16, 2019
Not right now.
