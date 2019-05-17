Home

Evans & Miller Funeral Homes
411 Dewey
Poteau, OK 74953
(918) 647-2238
Visitation
Sunday, May 19, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Evans & Miller Funeral Homes
411 Dewey
Poteau, OK 74953
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, May 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Evans & Miller Funeral Homes
411 Dewey
Poteau, OK 74953
View Map
1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ronald Akers Obituary
Ronald Akers
Ronald Dee Akers, 81, of Poteau, passed away Tuesday, May 14, 2019, in Van Buren. Ronald was born Sept. 9, 1937, in Wister to Hillard and Ruth (Kiefer) Akers. He worked on construction of the Space Shuttle. Ronald was a member of Southside Baptist Church in Poteau.
Survivors include his wife, Shirley of the home; son and daughter-in-law, Steven and Susan Akers of Poteau; daughter, Sherry and Sonny Veerkamp of Wister: five grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; five brothers, Glenn Akers of Glenpool, Okla., Doyle Akers of Fanshawe, Lanny Akers of Wister, Don Akers of Spiro and Charles Ferguson.
Service will be 10 a.m. Monday, May 20, 2019, at Evans Chapel of Memories in Poteau with the Rev. Jim Reed officiating. Interment will follow at Oakland Cemetery in Poteau. Arrangements are under the direction of Evans and Miller Funeral Home in Poteau.
Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. Sunday 2-4 pm at Evans and Miller Funeral Home in Poteau.
Published in Times Record on May 18, 2019
