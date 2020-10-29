Ronald Bamburg
Ronald Lee Bamburg, 72, of Sallisaw passed from this life on Oct. 28, 2020. He was born Feb. 29, 1948, in Fort Smith to Ezra Lee Bamburg and Thelma Lee Landers Bamburg.
Ronald was a longtime member of Hanson Baptist Church of Sallisaw, where he served as deacon. He loved playing dominoes and checkers.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Emma Bamburg; and a brother, Danny Bamburg.
He is survived by two daughters, Annette Bamburg and Charolette Williet, both of Muldrow; a son, Bryant Williet of Sallisaw; three brothers, Don Bamburg and wife Carolyn of Greenwood, John Bamburg of Fort Smith and Kenny Perry and wife Tammy of Poteau; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins; and his extended family and friends.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3, at Edwards Funeral Home in Fort Smith.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home, where the family will be present from 5-7 p.m.
Pallbearers will be Nick Felton, Raymond Bruso, Jimmy Bruso and T.C. Strawhacker.
