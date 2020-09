Or Copy this URL to Share

Ronald Beyard

Ronald Harley Beyard, 70, of Fort Smith, formerly of Waldron, died Sept. 12, 2020.

Memorial service will be 2 p.m Friday at Heritage Memorial Funeral Home.

He is survived by three sons, Ronald, Doug and Joe; a sister, Ina Bradhurst; a brother, Keith Beyard; seven grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.

Visitation will be 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.



