Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Buttrey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald Buttrey

Obituary Flowers

Ronald Buttrey Obituary
Ronald Buttrey
Ronald Keith Buttrey, 55, of Vian died Thursday, June 6, 2019, in Vian.
Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at Blackgum Harvestime Church in Vian with burial at Box Cemetery under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Home in Sallisaw.
He is survived by two sons, Michael Buttrey of Fort Mohave, Ariz, and William Buttrey of Tulsa; his mother, Carol Buttrey of Vian; two brothers, Darrell Buttrey of Broken Arrow, Okla., and Troy Buttrey of Skiatook, Okla.; and four grandchildren.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and 2-8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Wake will be 1 p.m. Monday at the family home.
Published in Times Record on June 8, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.