|
|
|
Ronald Buttrey
Ronald Keith Buttrey, 55, of Vian died Thursday, June 6, 2019, in Vian.
Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at Blackgum Harvestime Church in Vian with burial at Box Cemetery under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Home in Sallisaw.
He is survived by two sons, Michael Buttrey of Fort Mohave, Ariz, and William Buttrey of Tulsa; his mother, Carol Buttrey of Vian; two brothers, Darrell Buttrey of Broken Arrow, Okla., and Troy Buttrey of Skiatook, Okla.; and four grandchildren.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and 2-8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Wake will be 1 p.m. Monday at the family home.
Published in Times Record on June 8, 2019
Read More