Ronald Cole
Ronald "Ronnie" Lee Cole, 60, of Alma passed away Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, in a Little Rock hospital. He was born Oct. 9, 1959, in Panama. He was a member of Free Will Baptist Church in Alma and a former employee of Swift Processing in Texas.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Janelle Redwine; and a grandson, Noah Hernandez.
Survivors include his wife, Patsy Cole of the home; two sons, Joey Hernandez and wife Sarah of Alma and Bradley Keech and wife Brandi of Mountainburg; his father, Thomas Cole of Ponca City, Okla.; a sister, Staci Ferguson of Dallas; two brothers, Mike Cole of Roland and Tony Cole of Fort Smith; and 12 grandchildren, Niah and Novali Hernandez, Draden, Jaxon, Lane and Ava Keech and Tristen, Kamryn, Dexter, Eve and Annabelle.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at Ocker Chapel in Alma with interment at Cain Cemetery, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Alma.
The family will visit with friends from 5-7 p.m. Friday at Ocker Funeral Home, 917 U.S. 64 East, Alma.
Pallbearers will be Tierra Stacy, Trevor Stacy, John Cole, Draden Keech, Riley Ferguson and Tim Stacy.
Honorary pallbearers are Demetri Mendoza, Sam Dyer, Chris Dyer, Bo Williams and Timmy Dyer.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 6, 2020