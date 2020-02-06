Home

Ocker-Putnam Funeral Home
917 Highway 64 E
Alma, AR 72921
(479) 632-3444
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Ocker-Putnam Funeral Home
917 Highway 64 E
Alma, AR 72921
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
10:00 AM
Ocker-Putnam Funeral Home
917 Highway 64 E
Alma, AR 72921
Ronald Cole


1959 - 2020
Ronald Cole Obituary
Ronald Cole
Ronald "Ronnie" Lee Cole, 60, of Alma died Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, in Little Rock.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Ocker Chapel in Alma with burial at Cain Cemetery.
He is survived by his wife, Patsy; two sons, Joey Hernandez of Alma and Bradley Keech of Mountainburg; his father, Thomas Cole of Ponca City, Okla.; a sister, Staci Ferguson of Dallas; two brothers, Mike Cole of Roland and Tony Cole of Fort Smith; and 12 grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 7, 2020
