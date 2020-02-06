|
Ronald Cole
Ronald "Ronnie" Lee Cole, 60, of Alma died Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, in Little Rock.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Ocker Chapel in Alma with burial at Cain Cemetery.
He is survived by his wife, Patsy; two sons, Joey Hernandez of Alma and Bradley Keech of Mountainburg; his father, Thomas Cole of Ponca City, Okla.; a sister, Staci Ferguson of Dallas; two brothers, Mike Cole of Roland and Tony Cole of Fort Smith; and 12 grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 7, 2020