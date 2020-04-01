|
Ronald Fant
Ronald Richard Fant, 74, of Bella Vista, formally of Union City, Tenn., passed away March 30, 2020. He was born Oct. 16, 1945, in Fort Smith, the second child of Robert and Wanda Fant. Ron was a 1963 graduate of Fort Smith High School and graduated in 1968 from the University of Arkansas with a degree in engineering/industrial management. He married Martha Irene Schaap of Fort Smith on Sept. 2, 1967.
He served in the U.S. Army from 1968-70 at the Atlanta Army Depot and in Thailand during the Vietnam War. Following graduation, he was hired by Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co., and worked at its headquarters in Akron, Ohio, and served on the management team at the Union City plant. He retired in 2004, after working 36 years for the company. He served the Lutheran Church — Missouri Synod in numerous layperson leadership roles at Faith Lutheran Church in Union City, St. Paul Lutheran Church in Paducah, Ky., and Bella Vista Lutheran Church. Ron was an avid fisherman, golfer, woodworker and gardener, as well as a lifelong supporter of the University of Arkansas and its athletic teams.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Leonard, Terry and Benny.
Ron is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Martha; a brother Bill of Plainfield, Ind.; two daughters, Ronda Eilene Crockett (Chris) of Union City and Michelle Lynn Wearsch (Dan) of Dublin, Calif.; and a granddaughter, Penelope Autumn Wearsch.
Private interment will be at the U.S. National Cemetery Fort Smith, under the direction of Bella Vista Funeral Home and Crematory.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , P.O. Box 841125, Dallas, TX 75284-1125; or the , P.O. Box 96011, Washington, D.C. 20090-6011; or a .
Published in Times Record on Apr. 2, 2020