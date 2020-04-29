|
|
Ronald Gunton
Ronald Arthur Gunton passed away April 28, 2020, at his home in Fort Smith. He was born May 8, 1933, in Toronto to Dr. Claude Gunton and Blanche Noble Gunton.
He earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from McMaster University in Hamilton, Ontario. He was ordained at Kenmore Baptist Church in Ontario in 1961. He served churches in rural parishes in Ontario before immigrating with his wife and young family to New York state in 1963. He served in Baptist, Presbyterian and Methodist churches in Oswego, Hammondsport and Avoca, N.Y. In 1970, he joined the chaplaincy service of the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Bath, N.Y., where he served as a chaplain for 26 years. He led a great service to his Lord, his family, to the stranger among us and to the neediest of God's children.
He was preceded in death by his dear wife of 47 years, Verna Fitch Gunton.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara Gunton of Fort Smith; a sister, Rosemary styles and husband Jim of Hamilton; a son, Vernon Samuel Gunton and wife Sabrina of Norfolk,Va.; a stepson, Waylon Featherman Criss of Orlando, Fla.; six daughters, Willa Powell and husband Don of Rochester, N.Y., Christiene Stark of Jacksonville, Fla., Angelique Gunton and husband William Jackson of Tuscon, Ariz., Tobijah Griffin and husband Bob of Portsmouth, Va., Amanda Courcy and husband John of Syracuse, N.Y., and Nicole Gunton of Kent, Wash.; 10 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.
The family wishes to express thanks to Fort Smith's first responders, Face to Face Home Medical Service, Jonathan Broniste, Kelly Silvers, Pastor A.E. Kimble and wife Betty and members of New Hope Missionary Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, 18 S. 14th St., Van Buren, AR 72956; or Greenwood Senior Center, P.O. Box 1300, Greenwood, AR 72936.
Online obituary is available at www.lewisfuneralchapel.net.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 30, 2020