Ronald Lewis
Funeral service for Ronald "Bird" Lewis, 73, of Sallisaw will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at Agent Mallory-Martin Chapel in Muldrow. Burial will follow at Lee's Chapel Cemetery in Muldrow, under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Service.
He was born March 15, 1946, in Muldrow to Ruby Jewel (Singleton) Lewis and Ted Roosevelt Lewis and passed away Oct. 15, 2019, in Sallisaw. He formerly worked in heating and air, detailed cars, was a factory worker and of the Christian faith.
He is survived by a daughter, Rhonda Michelle Merrill of Sallisaw; two grandchildren, Madisyn Blayke Merrill of Sallisaw and Theron Crawford Merrill of Tahlequah, Okla.; a great-granddaughter on the way, Ivy Michelle Merrill; three sisters, Judy Bowman of Winganon, Okla., Linda Lewis of Gans and Faye Smith of Spiro; six brothers, Jimmy Lewis of Little Rock, Tommy Lewis of Sallisaw, Donnie Lewis of Muldrow, Lloyd Lewis of Muldrow, Eddie Lewis of Hackett and Robert "Cotton" Lewis of Muldrow; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Dianna Lewis; and a brother, Jack Lewis.
Pallbearers will be his nephews.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at Agent Mallory-Martin Chapel in Muldrow, where the family will greet from 5-7 p.m.
Published in Times Record on Oct. 17, 2019