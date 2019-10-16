Home

POWERED BY

Services
Agent Funeral Home
904 E Shawntel Smith Blvd
Muldrow, OK 74948
(918) 427-5221
Viewing
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Agent Funeral Home
904 E Shawntel Smith Blvd
Muldrow, OK 74948
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Agent Funeral Home
904 E Shawntel Smith Blvd
Muldrow, OK 74948
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
1:00 PM
Agent Funeral Home
904 E Shawntel Smith Blvd
Muldrow, OK 74948
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Lewis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald Lewis


1946 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ronald Lewis Obituary
Ronald Lewis
Funeral service for Ronald "Bird" Lewis, 73, of Sallisaw will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at Agent Mallory-Martin Chapel in Muldrow. Burial will follow at Lee's Chapel Cemetery in Muldrow, under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Service.
He was born March 15, 1946, in Muldrow to Ruby Jewel (Singleton) Lewis and Ted Roosevelt Lewis and passed away Oct. 15, 2019, in Sallisaw. He formerly worked in heating and air, detailed cars, was a factory worker and of the Christian faith.
He is survived by a daughter, Rhonda Michelle Merrill of Sallisaw; two grandchildren, Madisyn Blayke Merrill of Sallisaw and Theron Crawford Merrill of Tahlequah, Okla.; a great-granddaughter on the way, Ivy Michelle Merrill; three sisters, Judy Bowman of Winganon, Okla., Linda Lewis of Gans and Faye Smith of Spiro; six brothers, Jimmy Lewis of Little Rock, Tommy Lewis of Sallisaw, Donnie Lewis of Muldrow, Lloyd Lewis of Muldrow, Eddie Lewis of Hackett and Robert "Cotton" Lewis of Muldrow; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Dianna Lewis; and a brother, Jack Lewis.
Pallbearers will be his nephews.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at Agent Mallory-Martin Chapel in Muldrow, where the family will greet from 5-7 p.m.
Published in Times Record on Oct. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now