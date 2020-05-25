|
|
Ronald Norris
Ronald E. Norris, 77, lost his fight against liver cancer on May 23, 2020, in Bonanza. He always said "the damn cancer" was going to get him. He was born March 15, 1943, in Miami, Ariz. He was a retired carpenter, a Mason and a true family man.
Anyone who met this man knows that he would give his last $20, the shirt off his back and a ride to wherever anyone needed to go. He was always willing to help anyone in need. Everyone who met him will never forget him. He loved to go camping, dune buggy riding and dirt track racing, driving many cars on area tracks. He also loved NASCAR, antique car shows, hanging out with his Liars Club and watching any kind of sports on TV. He was a Ford fan and enjoyed restoring his 1958 Ford, "Old Blue," and his 1962 Ford Falcon. He loved the holidays, when he would play poop on your neighbor and spend time with his family. He loved to watch the grandchildren and great-grandchildren playing sports or in any school event he could attend. He was very attached to his dog, Betsie. The two of them loved to watch Westerns and movies with dogs in them — yes, she loved to watch TV. He always spoke his mind and had a smile on his face. He loved to joke and cut up with everyone. Please do not grieve for him; remember all of the laughter, love and memories he made. Ron (Daddy) will be waiting on the other side with God, walking beside Him with no pain. For his kids, he will be ready for a little dog pile.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ruth and Tom Norris of California; a brother, Thomas Norris of California; and a sister, Yvonne Hammond of Nevada.
He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Pat; two sisters, Beck Dickerson of Nevada and Annette Boslaugh (Dennis) of Mississippi; a brother, Ed Norris of California; three sons, Randy Norris (Cheryl), Ron Norris (Amanda) and Rod Norris (Amanda), all of Fort Smith; two daughters, Kim Daws (Gary) and Ammie Williams (Ryan), both of Fort Smith; a stepdaughter, Jennifer Underwood (Terry) of Hackett; 15 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and many friends.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 27 at Edwards Funeral Home Chapel with burial to follow at White Bluff Cemetery. The family asks for a "cruise" from Edwards Chapel to White Bluff Cemetery.
Public viewing will be noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday at Edwards Funeral Home.
Pallbearers will be Mike Salis, Shannon Burkhart, Brian Parsons, Jeff Branch, Jeff Smith and Adam Short.
Ron was a true believer in Shriners Hospital, liver cancer research and hospice services. In his honor, donations may be made to www.shrinershospitalforchildren.org.
Published in Times Record on May 26, 2020