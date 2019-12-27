|
Ronald Robertson
Ronald Robertson, 70, of Rogers passed away Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019, at a local hospital. He was a retired real estate agent and the former owner/operator of Bentonville Casting Co. A graduate of the University of Arkansas in electrical engineering, he was also an avid hunter and fisherman and was in the midst of planning his next big elk hunt. Dedicated to education, his collaboration and work with the University of Arkansas helped build their business program. He proudly served our country as a decorated U.S. Army Ranger veteran of the Vietnam War from 1968-73.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Troy and Wilma (Davis) Robertson; a sister, Dianna Mizell; and a son, Dakota Sabin.
He is survived by his wife, Kelly of the home; four daughters, Robbin Cantrell of Hackett, Dayon Robertson of Greenville, Texas, and Veronica Taubert and Kristin Houck, both of Alma; two sons, Troy Robertson of Fort Smith and Ean Robertson of Rogers; three sisters, Barbara Mizell, Brenda Gibson and husband Mark and Tawana Robertson, all of Van Buren; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Funeral service with military honors will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at Ocker Memorial Chapel in Van Buren with cremation to follow, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Gary Sinise Foundation online at www.garysinisefoundation.org; or Folds of Honor online at www.foldsofhonor.org; or Arkansas Children's online at www.archildrens.org.
Published in Times Record on Dec. 29, 2019