Ronald Rowe
1957 - 2020
Ronald "Ronnie" Rowe, 63, of Fort Smith passed away Saturday, Nov, 14, 2020. He was born Oct. 31, 1957, in Fort Smith to Arnold and Ellen Rowe. He was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps, a brick mason and a Christian.
He is survived by a daughter, Ashley Evans and husband Lee of Uniontown; two sons, Jeffrey Rowe and Michael Rowe, both of Fort Smith; a sister, Mary Lou Dunlap of Uhrichsville, Ohio; three brothers, Bill Rowe, David Rowe and Lee Rowe, all of Uhrichsville; three granddaughters; and four grandsons.
Memorial graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 27, at the U.S. National Cemetery Pavilion in Fort Smith. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Marine Corps League — River Valley Detachment 1248, 7428 Ellis St., Fort Smith, AR 72916.
To view his online guestbook, please go to www.edwardsfuneralhome.com.

Published in Times Record from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
27
Graveside service
02:00 PM
U.S. National Cemetery Pavilion
