Ronald RoweRonald "Ronnie" Rowe, 63, of Fort Smith passed away Saturday, Nov, 14, 2020. He was born Oct. 31, 1957, in Fort Smith to Arnold and Ellen Rowe. He was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps, a brick mason and a Christian.He is survived by a daughter, Ashley Evans and husband Lee of Uniontown; two sons, Jeffrey Rowe and Michael Rowe, both of Fort Smith; a sister, Mary Lou Dunlap of Uhrichsville, Ohio; three brothers, Bill Rowe, David Rowe and Lee Rowe, all of Uhrichsville; three granddaughters; and four grandsons.Memorial graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 27, at the U.S. National Cemetery Pavilion in Fort Smith. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.Memorial contributions may be made to Marine Corps League — River Valley Detachment 1248, 7428 Ellis St., Fort Smith, AR 72916.To view his online guestbook, please go to www.edwardsfuneralhome.com