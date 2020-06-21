Ronald Smith
Ronald G. Smith, 76, of Magazine passed away Friday, June 19, 2020, in Paris. He was born June 18, 1944, in New Holland, Pa., to Richard Smith and Ruth (Burns) Hurley.
Ronald was a retired automobile parts manager and a U.S. Air Force veteran, where he served during the Vietnam War. He was a member of Driggs Volunteer Fire Department, where he served as chief for many years and volunteered for the American Red Cross for 15 years, specializing in disaster services.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his grandparents who raised him, V. Leon and Florence Smith; a daughter, Amber Joy Smith; and a son, Ronald Andrew Smith.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Mikle (Schulte) Smith of Magazine; a daughter, Meridith Thompson and husband Clifford of Booneville; a brother, Lance Smith of Mount Joy, Pa.; a halfsister, Lori Gallimore and husband Chuck of Amarillo, Texas; three grandchildren, Lauren Stevens, Laddy Thompson and Riley Thompson; and a great-grandchild, Gentry Thompson, and one more on the way.
Memorial visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, June 24 at Roller Funeral Home In Paris. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Roller Funeral Home in Paris.
In compliance with Arkansas Department of Health guidelines, indoor attendance is limited to 50 people at one time. All attendees must provide and wear their own masks before entering.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Driggs Volunteer Fire Department, 7910 N. AR 109, Magazine, AR 72943.
His online guestbook is available at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/paris.
Published in Times Record from Jun. 21 to Jun. 22, 2020.