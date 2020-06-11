Or Copy this URL to Share

Ronald Sowers

Ronald Gerald Sowers, 73, of Van Buren died Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at his home.

Memorial service will be held at a later date. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.



