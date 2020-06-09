Or Copy this URL to Share

Ronald Vavra

Ronald "Grumpy" Jerry Vavra, 82, of New Blaine died Friday, June 5, 2020, in New Blaine.

Graveside service will be 10 a.m. Friday at Elizabeth Hall Cemetery in New Blaine, under the direction of Roller Funeral Home in Paris.



