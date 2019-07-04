|
Ronald Wooten
Ronald "Ronnie" Douglas Wooten, 84, died peacefully at his home in Mansfield on July 2, 2019. On May 9, 1935, Mr. Wooten was born in Shiloh to Dewey and Beryl (Farmer) Wooten. His family moved to Mansfield while he was still an infant. Mr. Wooten was baptized at First Baptist Church in Mansfield on Dec. 30, 1947, and maintained membership in the same congregation until his death.
Mr. Wooten graduated from Mansfield High School in 1954 and attended Fort Smith Junior College for one semester on a basketball scholarship. He enlisted in the Army and served in Korea in the demilitarized zone. Upon return from service, the GI Bill of Rights for Korean veterans enabled Mr. Wooten to attend the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville. While attending the university, he met his wife, Martha Kay (Hankins) Wooten. They were married July 9, 1959. In 1961, Mr. Wooten graduated with a degree in business.
Upon graduation, the couple remained in Fayetteville and lived briefly in Stuttgart. In 1965, Mr. Wooten brought his young bride home to Mansfield to raise their family. He took a job as an accountant at the General Electric factory in Fort Smith, which later became Trane.
Mr. Wooten spent his career at General Electric/Trane, retiring in 1998. He made the most of his retirement, enjoying time spent with his friends fishing, drinking coffee in the mornings and following his beloved Razorbacks. A devoted husband and father, he loved traveling the country with his wife and spending time with his children and grandchildren. Mr. Wooten cherished his family, his community and his church.
A man of faith throughout his life, Mr. Wooten was dedicated to serving First Baptist Church in Mansfield. Volunteering his time, he served as the church accountant for 15 years. He was instrumental in facilitating the move to the church building where the congregation still meets today. At the time of his death, Mr. Wooten was the longest tenured member of the church.
Mr. Wooten is survived by his wife, Martha Kay Wooten; three sons, Mark and Tonya of Toledo, Ohio, David and Emily of Albuquerque, N.M., and Daniel and Carol of Springfield, Mo.; six grandchildren, Katy Keziah, Jared Paul, Daniel Ian, Ronald Seth, Sarah Keiko and Luke Akira; and one great-grandchild, Keziah Joy.
Mr. Wooten was preceded in death by his father and mother, Dewey and Beryl "Bobby" Wooten; and six older siblings, Rex Wooten, Max Wooten, James "Jimmy" Wooten, Beryl Jean Key, Barbara Ann Helker and Eddie Joe Wooten.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 6, 2019, First Baptist Church in Mansfield with burial to follow at Coop Prairie Cemetery, under the direction of Martin Funeral Home in Mansfield.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at Martin Funeral Home in Mansfield.
Pallbearers will be Dave Wooten, Mark Wooten, James Wooten, Ed Wooten, Ian Wooten and Seth Wooten.
Honorary pallbearer is Daniel Wooten.
Online condolences may be sent at www.martinfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times Record on July 5, 2019