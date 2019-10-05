Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lewis Funeral Home
7794 Navarre Parkway
Navarre, FL 32566
(850)939-5122
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Yenerich
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald Yenerich


1944 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ronald Yenerich Obituary
Ronald Yenerich
Ronald "Ron" George Yenerich, 75, of Navarre, Fla., formerly of Van Buren, passed away Friday, Aug. 16, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jim and Doris (Wolfe) Yenerich.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Phyllis Ann (Johnson) Yenerich of Navarre; a daughter, Tammy and husband David Helliker of Bradenton, Fla.; a son, Bradley and wife Karen Yenerich of Belfair, Wash.; a sister, Connie Williams of Mendota, Ill.; four grandchildren, Abigail Schnicker, Ross Helliker, Madeline Yenerich and Miranda Yenerich; and two great-grandchildren.
Memorial Service for Ron will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, at First Lutheran Church in Fort Smith with Pastor Merrill officiating.
Memorial donations may be made in Ron's name to First Lutheran Church, 1115 N, D St., Fort Smith, AR 72901 or online at www.firstlutheran.com.
Arrangements under the direction of Lewis Funeral Home in Navarre, Fla.
Published in Times Record on Oct. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now