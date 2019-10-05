|
Ronald Yenerich
Ronald "Ron" George Yenerich, 75, of Navarre, Fla., formerly of Van Buren, passed away Friday, Aug. 16, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jim and Doris (Wolfe) Yenerich.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Phyllis Ann (Johnson) Yenerich of Navarre; a daughter, Tammy and husband David Helliker of Bradenton, Fla.; a son, Bradley and wife Karen Yenerich of Belfair, Wash.; a sister, Connie Williams of Mendota, Ill.; four grandchildren, Abigail Schnicker, Ross Helliker, Madeline Yenerich and Miranda Yenerich; and two great-grandchildren.
Memorial Service for Ron will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, at First Lutheran Church in Fort Smith with Pastor Merrill officiating.
Memorial donations may be made in Ron's name to First Lutheran Church, 1115 N, D St., Fort Smith, AR 72901 or online at www.firstlutheran.com.
Arrangements under the direction of Lewis Funeral Home in Navarre, Fla.
Published in Times Record on Oct. 6, 2019