1979 - 2019
Ronnie Cravens Jr. Obituary
Ronnie Cravens Jr.
Ronnie Joe Cravens Jr., 40, of Henderson, Nev., died Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at Southpointe Church in Fort Smith with burial at Washington Cemetery under the direction of Rowell-Parish Mortuary.
He is survived by two daughters, Kyeleigh Cravens and Kayleigh Evans; three sons, Shane Patterson, Zarnodrick Racy and Jacob Cravens; his parents, Pam and Ronnie Cravens Sr.; a brother, Kenneth Cravens; and a grandchild.
Viewing will be 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on Oct. 20, 2019
