|
|
Ronnie Garner
Ronnie "R.G." Ray Garner, 28, of Spiro passed from this life on April 6, 2020, at too early of an age. He was born April 16, 1991, in Sallisaw to Ronnie Garner and Lorrie Ann Davis. R.G. lived life to the fullest, believing it's not the years in your life, it's the life in your years.
R.G. is survived by a daughter, Laney Ray Garner; his soulmate, Whitney Granite; his nana, Joyce Garner; his dad, Ronnie Garner; his mother, Lorrie Davis; a brother, Daniel Guilbeau; four sisters, Jessica Garner, Amber Johnston, Shaunell Guilbeau and Steasha Guilbeau; an aunt, Michelle; and two uncles, Darrell and Ken. He is also survived by the children of his soulmate, who he loved as his own, Jazzlyn, Gracelynn, Jacklyn, Perrin and Samson.
Private services for R.G. are under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
Pallbearers will be Daniel Guilbeau, Justin Thompson, Todd Jerrell, Anthony Thornton, Trey Meisner and Court Kossey.
To leave an online memory, visit www.edwardsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 13, 2020