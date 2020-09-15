1/
Ronnie Hanna
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ronnie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ronnie Hanna
Ronnie Hanna, 73, of Alma passed away Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, at his home. He was born Dec. 21, 1946, in Mulberry to the late Leslie and Delena Hanna. He was retired from Arkhola Sand & Gravel, a 32nd degree Mason and a member of the Alma Masonic Lodge. He was an avid hunter and fisherman, and loved his family with all his heart.
He is survived by his wife, Dolores Hanna of the home; a daughter, Kim Hanna and husband Todd McPhail of Broken Arrow, Okla.; two sisters, Tonda Whigham of Cookson, Okla., and Anita Heard of Vian; a brother, Dewayne Hanna and wife Nancy of Barling; two grandsons, Brad Thibault of Bentonville and Zach Brown and wife Maegan of Conway; three nephews, Gary Whigham and wife Carla, Bryan Hanna and wife Sherry and Jason Faldon and wife Kim; and six great-nieces and -nephews.
Family-hosted memorial service will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19 at the Elks Lodge, 5504 Massard Road, Fort Smith. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
The family will visit with friends immediately following the service at the lodge.
To place an online tribute, please go to www.edwardsvan-alma.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record from Sep. 15 to Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Visitation
Elks Lodge
Send Flowers
SEP
19
Memorial service
03:00 PM
Elks Lodge
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home
4100 Alma Highway
Van Buren, AR 72956
4794745081
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved