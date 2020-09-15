Ronnie Hanna
Ronnie Hanna, 73, of Alma passed away Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, at his home. He was born Dec. 21, 1946, in Mulberry to the late Leslie and Delena Hanna. He was retired from Arkhola Sand & Gravel, a 32nd degree Mason and a member of the Alma Masonic Lodge. He was an avid hunter and fisherman, and loved his family with all his heart.
He is survived by his wife, Dolores Hanna of the home; a daughter, Kim Hanna and husband Todd McPhail of Broken Arrow, Okla.; two sisters, Tonda Whigham of Cookson, Okla., and Anita Heard of Vian; a brother, Dewayne Hanna and wife Nancy of Barling; two grandsons, Brad Thibault of Bentonville and Zach Brown and wife Maegan of Conway; three nephews, Gary Whigham and wife Carla, Bryan Hanna and wife Sherry and Jason Faldon and wife Kim; and six great-nieces and -nephews.
Family-hosted memorial service will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19 at the Elks Lodge, 5504 Massard Road, Fort Smith. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
The family will visit with friends immediately following the service at the lodge.
