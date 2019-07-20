|
Ronnie Suter Sr.
Ronnie Dale Suter Sr., 72, of Fort Smith passed away at his home on Monday, July 8, 2019. He was a self-employed carpenter. He was a lifelong resident of this area and loved to write music.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold James and Luella (Smith) Suter; one son, Thomas Wayne Suter; and two brothers, Gary Don Suter and Jimmy Dan Jeffcoat.
He is survived by two sons, Ronnie Dale Suter Jr. and Harold James Suter II, both of Fort Smith; a sister, Judy Marshall of Van Buren; seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Private family service will be held at 6 p.m. Sunday, July 21, 2019, at Macedonia Cemetery in Pocola officiated by Harold "Jamie" James Sutter II.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Published in Times Record on July 21, 2019