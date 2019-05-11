|
Ronnie Walker
Ronnie J. Walker, 67, of Port Ludlow, Wash., formerly of the Fort Smith-area, passed away Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at a Seattle hospital.
Ron was preceded in death by his parents, Willis and Estelle Walker; and three brothers, Willis Jr., Jimmie and Jerry Walker.
Ron retired from Sparks Regional Medical Center in Fort Smith, where he worked as a bio-med technician for over 30 years. He spent the last several years traveling the states in his conversion van, enjoying life and entertaining all who followed him on Facebook with his "Nowhere Man Ron" videos.
Ron is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Ron and Kyla Walker of Portland, Ore., and their two children, Jack and Katie Walker; his daughter and son-in-law, Courtney and Glenn Prather of Port Ludlow and their two children Isaac and Aaron Prather; two brothers, Harold Walker of California and Ricky Walker of Van Buren; three sisters, Juanita Wood of Barling, Marilyn Harris of Muldrow and Jean Wood of Fort Smith.
There will be an immediate family-only service in Washington for Ron. The family is planning a celebration of life service later this summer in Fort Smith.
Published in Times Record on May 12, 2019