Rosalie Bray
Rosalie "Mickey" Kay Bray, 80, of Alma passed away Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at her home. She was born June 22, 1939, in Lincoln, Kan. She was a homemaker, nurse and sales clerk.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John "Bronco" Bray; a son, Edward Bray; her mother and stepfather, Beth and Dr. Charles "Doc" Mitchell; her father, Robert Crawford; and two stepbrothers, Dr. Charles Mitchell and Dr. Bill Mitchell.
She is survived by a daughter, Pam Cox and husband Benny of Alma; two sons, Robert Bray and wife Paula of Baldwin Park, Calif., and Mike Bray and wife Florencia of Richardson, Texas; a sister, Marge Harrington of Wichita, Kan.; a brother, Larry Crawford of Tulsa; 13 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and special friends, Brenda "Binky" Smith, Barry and Terrie Teague.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home Chapel with interment to follow at Oliver Springs Cemetery, under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Pallbearers will be Kris Cox, Wesley Bray, Cory Bray, Kolby Cox, Aaron Bray, Johnathan Bray and Barry Teague.
The family will visit with friends 5-7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home, 4100 Alma Highway, Van Buren.
Published in Times Record on Oct. 6, 2019