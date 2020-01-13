|
|
Roscoe Smith
Roscoe Franklin Smith was born April 29, 1938, to Edgar and Ruth Smith and passed away Jan. 10, 2020. He graduated from Fort Smith High School in 1957 and married his high school sweetheart, Delores Lanelle Kagan, on Sept. 23, 1957. He joined the U.S. Navy on July 5, 1957, and was honorably discharged on July 3, 1961. During his naval tour, he was stationed on the USS Putnam (DD-757). After the Navy, he worked at Russell Beldon Electric before joining the Fort Smith Police Department in 1968 as a patrol officer. In 1974, he was promoted to sergeant of narcotics and moved to the Sebastian County Sheriff's Office in 1977. He retired from law enforcement and went to work for W.W. Grainger as an outside sales representative until his retirement. He moved to Las Vegas with Delores to live it up for a few years before moving back to Greenwood to be with his family.
He was preceded in death of his wife of 61 years, Delores Smith.
He is survived by a son, Rusty Smith and wife Terri of Greenwood; a daughter, Pam Baker and husband Billy of Springdale; five grandchildren, Hayden Smith, Garrett Smith and Colt Rogers, all of Greenwood, and Melissa Lawrence and Billy Baker II, both of Springdale; five great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; a brother, Billie Jack Smith and wife Gen of Newfoundland, Canada; a sister, Barbara Norman and husband Carroll of Fort Smith; and last but not least, his faithful and spoiled lapdog Molly.
Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, at McConnell Funeral Home Chapel in Greenwood with burial at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of McConnell Funeral Home in Greenwood.
Viewing will be noon to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
To sign his online guestbook, please visit www.mcconnellfh.com.
Published in Times Record on Jan. 14, 2020