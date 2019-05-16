|
|
|
Rose Bartlett
Rose Marie Bartlett, 96, of Coal Hill died Monday, May 13, 2019, in Clarksville.
Graveside service will be 10 a.m. Friday at Hess Cemetery in Coal Hill under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home in Ozark.
She is survived by three daughters, Mary Jackson of Coal Hill and Kay Helmert and Sandra Huff, both of Ozark; three sons, Johnny Bartlett of Pottsville and Don and Lynn Bartlett, both of Coal Hill; 20 grandchildren; 40 great-grandchildren; and 12 great-great grandchildren.
Published in Times Record on May 17, 2019
Read More