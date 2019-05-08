|
Rose Gilbert
Rose Mary Gilbert, 88, of Fort Smith died Sunday, May 5, 2019.
Memorial service will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Alma with a burial at the U.S. National Cemetery in Leavenworth, Kan., under the direction of Rowell-Parish Mortuary in Fort Smith.
She is survived by two daughters, Shirley Williams and Shelia Gilbert; two sons, Albert and Greg Gilbert; seven grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on May 9, 2019
