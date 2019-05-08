Home

Services
Rowell-Parish Mortuary
611 N 9Th St
Fort Smith, AR 72901
(479) 782-9200
Visitation
Friday, May 10, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Rowell-Parish Mortuary
611 N 9Th St
Fort Smith, AR 72901
Memorial service
Saturday, May 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Zion Missionary Baptist Church
Alma, AR
Rose Gilbert
Rose Mary Gilbert, 88, of Fort Smith died Sunday, May 5, 2019.
Memorial service will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Alma with a burial at the U.S. National Cemetery in Leavenworth, Kan., under the direction of Rowell-Parish Mortuary in Fort Smith.
She is survived by two daughters, Shirley Williams and Shelia Gilbert; two sons, Albert and Greg Gilbert; seven grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on May 9, 2019
