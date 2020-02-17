Home

Graveside service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
11:00 AM
Cauthron Cemetery
Rose Mary Kautz


1949 - 2020
Rose Mary Kautz
Rose Mary Kautz, 70, of Booneville passed peacefully from this life on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, in Fort Smith. She was born March 16, 1949, in Harrison to E.T. and Irene (Terherst) Binam. Rose Mary was a retired school teacher. She taught at Booneville Elementary for several years. She was a member of Assembly of God Church in Alpena. She was the valedictorian of her high school class and was an exceptional basketball player. Rose Mary became a licensed amateur radio operator, earning her extra class amateur radio license W5KZ.
She and her husband enjoyed traveling in their RV to radio conventions, where they were able to meet in person the people they had visited with over the radio. They also traveled the country going to auctions and collecting antiques. They especially loved traveling to the Canton, Texas, and Petit Jean car shows and went quite often for many years.
She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Bill Kautz of the home; three brothers, Melvin Binam (Betty) of Fayetteville, Alvin Binam (Frances) of Harrson and Jim Binam (Julie) of Conway; and her nieces and nephews, Steve, Kevin and Tyler Binam, Janice Taylor and Joyce Davis and their children.
Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at Cauthron Cemetery, under the direction of Roberts Funeral Home.
Online obituary is available at www.robertsfh.com.
Published in Times Record from Feb. 23 to Feb. 26, 2020
