Rose Scoggins

Rose Margaret Scoggins, 67, of Sallisaw died Aug. 4, 2020, in Sallisaw.

Private burial was at Fleetwood Cemetery, under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Service. Memorial service will be 1 p.m. Saturday on Zoom; the link will be provided on the funeral home's website.

She is survived by a sister, Lily Ladd; and a brother, Dan Scoggins.



