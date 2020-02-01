|
|
Rose Smalling
Rose Smalling, 86, of Cedar Creek passed away peacefully on Jan. 30, 2020, at CHI St. Vincent Hospice in Hot Springs. She was born May 12, 1933, to Fred and Ruby Herrin in Forester. She married J.V. Smalling in 1949 and they lived in Forester, Wright City, Okla., and Mountain Pine. After J.V. passed away in 1991, she and her son lived in Cedar Creek. She attended Cedar Creek Community Church and also Harvey Assembly of God until her health wouldn't allow her to go to church anymore. She loved her kids and her grandchildren and she also enjoyed her flowers and houseplants.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, J.V. Smalling; a son, Jacky Smalling; and three brothers, Gary, Larry and Billy Ray Herrin.
Rose is survived by a son, Danny Smalling of Cedar Creek; a daughter, Carla and husband Tony Jackson of Mountain Pine; eight grandchildren, Dewayne, Amanda, Katelynn, Frankie, Charles, Mary, Joyce and Gail; and numerous great-grandchildren, friends and other family members.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, at Cedar Creek Church with burial to follow at Cedar Creek Cemetery, under the direction of Martin Funeral Home in Waldron.
Visitation will be 3-6 p.m. Sunday at Martin Funeral Home Chapel.
Pallbearers will be Tony Jackson, Dewayne Smalling, Jim Laird, Steven Smalling, Tyler Smalling and Lance Smalling.
Online condolences may be sent at www.martinfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 2, 2020