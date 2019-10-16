|
|
Rose Starn
Rose Merene (Metheny) Moreton passed away Oct. 10, 2019, at her daughter's home in Broken Arrow, Okla. Rose was born Aug. 3, 1936, near Muldrow. She was the eldest child of Herbert "Boss" and Etta Merene (Tate) Metheny. Rose worked as a key punch operator at Fort Chafee, Whirlpool, Data Processing and Arkansas Best Freight. She graduated from Carl Albert LPN program in 1977 with honors and in 1981 she graduated from Westark Community College as an registered nurse, also with honors. Rose worked at Sparks Regional Medical Center in urology for 13 years.
In 1990, Rose and her husband, Gerald, moved to their retirement home on Levi Mountain in Oklahoma, overlooking Lake Tenkiller. Rose worked at W.W. Hastings Indian Hospital in Tahlequah, Okla., in labor and delivery until her retirement in 1999.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Boss and Etta Metheny; a grandson, Kris Denny Anglen; a brother, Jerry Metheny; and our daddy, Gerald Denny Moreton.
Rose is survived by her daughters, Cynthia Moreton of Broken Arrow and Annetta Tinsman of Hackett; three sisters, Freda Faubus of Van Buren, Brenda Nance of Dallas and Loretta Clark; a brother, Dean Metheny of Van Buren; three grandchildren, Preston Anglen and Eric and Joshua Russell; and six great-grandchildren, Katie and Anna Anglen and Abby, Bailey, Rachel and Jacob Russell.
Mom was a lifelong, card-carrying organ donor and at her death a full body donor to United Tissue Network.
A memorial dinner is planned for Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, in Broken Arrow.
Rose was an avid supporter of , and the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. Please give to the in memory of Rose.
Mom was beautiful, complicated and unique. She will be missed.
Published in Times Record on Oct. 17, 2019