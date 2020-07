Or Copy this URL to Share

Rosella Garvin

Rosella Leona (Schones) Garvin, 93, of Sallisaw died July 23, 2020, in Tulsa.

Funeral Mass will be 10 a.m. Thursday at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sallisaw with burial at Akins Cemetery, under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Sallisaw.

She is survived by daughter, Sharon Yost.

Viewing will be noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home, with rosary to follow.



