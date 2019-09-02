|
Rosemary Harrison
Rosemary Harrison, 91, of Fort Smith passed away Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, at a local hospital. She was born Feb. 3, 1928, in Little Rock to Ernest and Beatrice (Lee) Red. Rosemary was a retired clerk for the Sebastian County Health Department and a member of First United Methodist Church in Fort Smith since 1957.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James L. Harrison.
She is survived by one daughter, Kimberly Mann and her husband Charles of Fort Smith; one son, Ron Harrison and his wife Rebecca of Fort Smith; four grandchildren, Scott and Tyler Mann, Brandon Harrison and Susan Riffel; and eight great-grandchildren.
Graveside funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, at Roselawn Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Ocker-Putman Funeral Home in Fort Smith.
Published in Times Record on Sept. 3, 2019