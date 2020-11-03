1/
Rosie Morris
Rosie (Shade) Morris, 81, of Sallisaw died Nov. 1, 2020, in Sallisaw.
Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Redbird Smith Cemetery in Vian, under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Sallisaw.
She is survived by four daughters, Rosetta Muniz and Donna, Jessica and Jeannie Morris; two sons, Richard Sequichie and Steve Morris; a sister, Sally Chisum; 24 grandchildren; 45 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

Published in Times Record from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.
