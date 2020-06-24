Ross Coffey

Ross Coffey, age 73, of Hackett died June 18, 2020, at Heart of Hospice in Fort Smith. He was born Sept. 11, 1946, in Clovis, N.M., to Maxine (McGuire) and Elmer Coffey. Ross grew up in Clovis, then went to California and joined the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He was stationed in Germany for two years, where he met and married his first wife. He joined the 188th Arkansas Air National Guard in Fort Smith, where they had moved to be close to her family. He married his second wife, Karen Tookey- Awbrey, in 1984. She was a jet engine mechanic at the 188th. He was a recruiter for several years before he became the NCOIC of the base medical clinic. He proudly retired from the 188th as chief master sergeant in October of 1995.

His friend, Tom Milam, got him a job repairing, selling and moving dental equipment for a major company. After a few years, Ross went out on his own. Two years later, his wife retired and they worked his dental equipment business until illness struck him down two years later. Ross became mentally and physically disabled due to a very rare disease called progressive multifocal leukoencephalopathy (PML).

His wife Karen, daughter Lucy and hospice nurse Candy were honored to be by his bedside as he left this Earth. The family wishes to thank the following people: Candy for her kindness and compassion; the staff at hospice for doing all that the family asked of them; Rowan, Lucy and Jeff Pettit for being Ross' caregivers when the family wasn't there and for coming running whenever they were called for help; brother Karl for all his help; Dr. David B. Sills, MD, and Dr. Ron Girlinghouse, DDS, for all they did for Ross and for being his friends; Gene Hart for coming so many times to give Ross some company and tell him funny stories; and sister, Kitty and companion Eddie for always being there for the family.

Ross was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Richard; and a cousin, Ann Morine.

He is survived by his wife, Karen; three daughters, Kim and spouse Tina Coffey, Dee Coffey and Lucille and spouse Jeff Pettit; a son, Allen and spouse Keri; eight grandchildren, Zac and spouse Jessica Smith, Anna Smith, Jessica and spouse Brandon Michael, Miranda Coffey, Chris, Hoyt and Hayden Meyer and Rowan Pettit; three great-grandchildren; two sisters, Dawn Strader and Judy Coulson; a brother, Carl and spouse Karla Coffey; and three cousins, Bob Moorhead, Dwight and wife Norene Sheriff and Pat Walker.

Celebration of life will be held next year at his home. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.



