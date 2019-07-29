Home

McConnell Funeral Home
137 North Main Street
Greenwood, AR 72936
(479) 996-2131
Viewing
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 8:00 PM
McConnell Funeral Home
137 North Main Street
Greenwood, AR 72936
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
McConnell Funeral Home
137 North Main Street
Greenwood, AR 72936
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
2:00 PM
McConnell Funeral Home
137 North Main Street
Greenwood, AR 72936
Rossie Wells Obituary
Rossie Wells
Rossie O. Wells, 91, of Greenwood passed away Thursday, July 25, 2019, at a Fort Smith hospital. She retired from Sparks Regional Medical Center and was a longtime member of Bluff Avenue Baptist Church.
She is survived by three sons, Curtis Henry Wells of Jonesboro, Ga., William J. Wells of Greenwood and Kenneth Allen Wells of Fort Worth, Texas; six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and seven great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Harvey Wells; and a son, Harvey Owens Wells.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at McConnell Funeral Home Chapel in Greenwood with burial at Woodlawn Memorial Park in Fort Smith.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home, where the family will visit with friends from 5–7 p.m.
To sign her online guestbook, please visit www.mcconnellfh.com.
Published in Times Record on July 30, 2019
