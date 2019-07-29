|
|
Rossie Wells
Rossie O. Wells, 91, of Greenwood passed away Thursday, July 25, 2019, at a Fort Smith hospital. She retired from Sparks Regional Medical Center and was a longtime member of Bluff Avenue Baptist Church.
She is survived by three sons, Curtis Henry Wells of Jonesboro, Ga., William J. Wells of Greenwood and Kenneth Allen Wells of Fort Worth, Texas; six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and seven great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Harvey Wells; and a son, Harvey Owens Wells.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at McConnell Funeral Home Chapel in Greenwood with burial at Woodlawn Memorial Park in Fort Smith.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home, where the family will visit with friends from 5–7 p.m.
Published in Times Record on July 30, 2019