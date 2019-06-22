Home

Rothel Nelson Lovins, 88, of Somerset, Ky., died Tuesday, June 18, 2019, in Greenwood.
Graveside service with military honors will be 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at Mill Springs National Cemetery under the direction of Pulaski Funeral Home in Somerset.
He is survived by his companion, Maxine Auterson of Gulf Manor, Ohio; two daughters, Donna Lugar of Fort Yates, N.D., and Theresa Lovins of Fort Smith; two sons, James Lucas of Georgetown, Ohio, and Roger Lucas of Huntington; and 12 grandchildren.
Published in Times Record on June 23, 2019
