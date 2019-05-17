|
Roy Archer
Roy Dean Archer, 63, of Ozark died Wednesday, May 15, 2019, in Ozark.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Monday at Shaffer Funeral Home Chapel in Ozark with burial at Piney Cemetery.
He is survived by two sisters, Janice Bohan and Linda Archer, both of Ozark; and seven brothers, James Archer of Turpin, Okla., Lewis Archer of Mulberry, David Archer of Hartford, Garry, Calvin and Richard Archer, all of Ozark and Carl Archer of Danville.
Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on May 18, 2019
