Home

POWERED BY

Services
Shaffer Funeral Home
2315 W Commerical St
Ozark, AR 72949
(479) 667-4147
Resources
More Obituaries for Roy Archer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roy Archer

Obituary Flowers

Roy Archer Obituary
Roy Archer
Roy Dean Archer, 63, of Ozark died Wednesday, May 15, 2019, in Ozark.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Monday at Shaffer Funeral Home Chapel in Ozark with burial at Piney Cemetery.
He is survived by two sisters, Janice Bohan and Linda Archer, both of Ozark; and seven brothers, James Archer of Turpin, Okla., Lewis Archer of Mulberry, David Archer of Hartford, Garry, Calvin and Richard Archer, all of Ozark and Carl Archer of Danville.
Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on May 18, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.